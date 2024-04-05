Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock price on the last day was ₹1542.55 for the opening and ₹1536.1 for the closing. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1552.85, while the lowest was ₹1519. The market capitalization stood at ₹416930.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a low of ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 86896 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech stock is currently priced at ₹1539.65 with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.23. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, HCL Tech's BSE volume was 86896 shares with a closing price of ₹1536.1.
