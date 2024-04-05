Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1536.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1539.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock price on the last day was 1542.55 for the opening and 1536.1 for the closing. The highest price reached during the day was 1552.85, while the lowest was 1519. The market capitalization stood at 416930.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a low of 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 86896 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1539.65, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1536.1

Hcl Tech stock is currently priced at 1539.65 with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.23. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1536.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech's BSE volume was 86896 shares with a closing price of 1536.1.

