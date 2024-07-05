Explore
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 2.69 %. The stock closed at 1480.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1520.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock price on the last day was 1489.95 opening and 1480.75 closing. The high for the day was 1534 and the low was 1486. The market capitalization was 412,626.35 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 127,946 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:16:23 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Tech's stock price has decreased by -0.17% and is currently trading at 1520.45. Over the past year, HCL Tech's shares have increased by 27.41% to 1520.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.64%
3 Months-8.31%
6 Months7.21%
YTD3.84%
1 Year27.41%
05 Jul 2024, 09:02:02 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 July, 2024: HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-4-july-2024-hcl-technologies-icici-bank-hdfc-bank-bajaj-finance-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11720089196747.html

05 Jul 2024, 09:02:02 AM IST

Chandan Taparia's recommendations: How to trade Zydus Lifescience, HCL Tech, Cummins India shares on July 5?

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, July 5. According to him, these stocks – Zydus Lifesciences, HCL Tech and Cummins India – are technically placed to see a decent upmove.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparias-recommendations-how-to-trade-zydus-lifescience-hcl-tech-cummins-india-shares-on-july-5-11720097806187.html

05 Jul 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11544.9Support 11495.35
Resistance 21564.5Support 21465.4
Resistance 31594.45Support 31445.8
05 Jul 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1505.0, 1.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy14131311
    Hold13141412
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2222
05 Jul 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4171 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02:03 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1480.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1534 & 1486 yesterday to end at 1480.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

