Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock price on the last day was ₹1489.95 opening and ₹1480.75 closing. The high for the day was ₹1534 and the low was ₹1486. The market capitalization was ₹412,626.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 127,946 shares traded.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Tech's stock price has decreased by -0.17% and is currently trading at ₹1520.45. Over the past year, HCL Tech's shares have increased by 27.41% to ₹1520.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.64%
|3 Months
|-8.31%
|6 Months
|7.21%
|YTD
|3.84%
|1 Year
|27.41%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1544.9
|Support 1
|1495.35
|Resistance 2
|1564.5
|Support 2
|1465.4
|Resistance 3
|1594.45
|Support 3
|1445.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1505.0, 1.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|13
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4171 k
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1480.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1534 & ₹1486 yesterday to end at ₹1480.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend