Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock on the last day opened at ₹1316.9 and closed at ₹1314.6. The high for the day was ₹1320.9 and the low was ₹1235. The market capitalization stood at ₹354024.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 454681 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1342.9
|Support 1
|1252.9
|Resistance 2
|1378.95
|Support 2
|1198.95
|Resistance 3
|1432.9
|Support 3
|1162.9
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 24.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|13
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 164.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1320.9 & ₹1235 yesterday to end at ₹1314.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend