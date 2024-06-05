Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1314.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1304.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock on the last day opened at 1316.9 and closed at 1314.6. The high for the day was 1320.9 and the low was 1235. The market capitalization stood at 354024.75 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 454681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11342.9Support 11252.9
Resistance 21378.95Support 21198.95
Resistance 31432.9Support 31162.9
05 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 24.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141312
    Sell6677
    Strong Sell2223
05 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4023 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 164.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1314.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1320.9 & 1235 yesterday to end at 1314.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

