Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 1343.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1384.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was 1362.7, close price at 1343.45 with the high at 1384.8 and low at 1352. The market capitalization stood at 375625.52 cr. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the low was 1087.75. The BSE volume recorded was 43833 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between the levels of 1379.83 and 1368.98 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1368.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1379.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1343.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1384.8 & 1352 yesterday to end at 1343.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

