Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's open price was ₹1362.7, close price at ₹1343.45 with the high at ₹1384.8 and low at ₹1352. The market capitalization stood at ₹375625.52 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume recorded was 43833 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between the levels of 1379.83 and 1368.98 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1368.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1379.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1384.8 & ₹1352 yesterday to end at ₹1343.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.