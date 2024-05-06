Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1368.55 and closed at ₹1360.4. The high for the day was ₹1370.05 and the low was ₹1333.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹365761.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1048 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 84554 shares.
Hcl Tech share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -50.86% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is 50.86% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1358.55, down by 0.8%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1359.67 and 1352.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1352.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1359.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1359.48
|Support 1
|1354.28
|Resistance 2
|1362.27
|Support 2
|1351.87
|Resistance 3
|1364.68
|Support 3
|1349.08
Hcl Tech share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.5%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1349.45 and a high of ₹1364.5 on the current trading day.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1358.77 and 1350.97 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1350.97 and selling near hourly resistance at 1358.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1388.50
|10 Days
|1430.56
|20 Days
|1484.76
|50 Days
|1576.48
|100 Days
|1533.55
|300 Days
|1378.54
Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1360.75, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1347.8
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1360.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1331.63 and ₹1368.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1331.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1363.37 and 1352.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1352.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1363.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1355.2, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1347.8
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1355.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1331.63 and ₹1368.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1331.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|12
|12
|13
|Sell
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.56% to reach ₹1355.35, following the positive trend of its industry peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.21% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3920.95
|81.6
|2.13
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1418634.03
|Infosys
|1438.95
|22.5
|1.59
|1731.0
|1239.0
|595718.2
|HCL Technologies
|1355.35
|7.55
|0.56
|1696.5
|1048.0
|367796.6
|LTI Mindtree
|4677.95
|23.5
|0.5
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138543.74
|Tech Mahindra
|1259.1
|9.45
|0.76
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111123.9
Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech touched a high of 1364.5 & a low of 1353.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Hcl Tech Live Updates
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Hcl Tech has increased by 1.05% to reach ₹1362, in line with its industry peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movement, with increases of 0.43% and 0.2% respectively.
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1358.55, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1347.8
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1358.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1331.63 and ₹1368.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1331.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹1354.75. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 26.36% to reach ₹1354.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.38%
|3 Months
|-16.95%
|6 Months
|6.46%
|YTD
|-8.05%
|1 Year
|26.36%
Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1368.08
|Support 1
|1331.63
|Resistance 2
|1387.27
|Support 2
|1314.37
|Resistance 3
|1404.53
|Support 3
|1295.18
Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4253 k
The trading volume yesterday was 42.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 84 k.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1360.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1370.05 & ₹1333.4 yesterday to end at ₹1360.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
