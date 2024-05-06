Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1347.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1360.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1368.55 and closed at 1360.4. The high for the day was 1370.05 and the low was 1333.4. The market capitalization stood at 365761.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1696.5 and 1048 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 84554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -50.86% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is 50.86% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1358.55, down by 0.8%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1359.67 and 1352.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1352.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1359.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11359.48Support 11354.28
Resistance 21362.27Support 21351.87
Resistance 31364.68Support 31349.08
06 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.5%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1349.45 and a high of 1364.5 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.30% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of HCL Tech by 12 AM is 52.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 1358.9, down by 0.82%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signify a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1358.77 and 1350.97 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1350.97 and selling near hourly resistance at 1358.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11359.67Support 11352.92
Resistance 21363.58Support 21350.08
Resistance 31366.42Support 31346.17
06 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1388.50
10 Days1430.56
20 Days1484.76
50 Days1576.48
100 Days1533.55
300 Days1378.54
06 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1360.75, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1347.8

Hcl Tech share price is at 1360.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1331.63 and 1368.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1331.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -39.65% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of HCL Tech by 11 AM is 39.65% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1357.85, down by 0.75%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for studying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1363.37 and 1352.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1352.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1363.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11358.77Support 11350.97
Resistance 21362.58Support 21346.98
Resistance 31366.57Support 31343.17
06 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1355.2, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1347.8

Hcl Tech share price is at 1355.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1331.63 and 1368.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1331.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy13111110
    Hold13121213
    Sell7887
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.56% to reach 1355.35, following the positive trend of its industry peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.21% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3920.9581.62.134254.453141.651418634.03
Infosys1438.9522.51.591731.01239.0595718.2
HCL Technologies1355.357.550.561696.51048.0367796.6
LTI Mindtree4677.9523.50.56442.654418.0138543.74
Tech Mahindra1259.19.450.761416.01021.5111123.9
06 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.41% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of HCL Tech until 10 AM is 32.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1354.8, down by 0.52%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with the price, for analyzing trends. When the price moves positively with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further declines in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech touched a high of 1364.5 & a low of 1353.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11363.37Support 11352.27
Resistance 21369.48Support 21347.28
Resistance 31374.47Support 31341.17
06 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Hcl Tech has increased by 1.05% to reach 1362, in line with its industry peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive movement, with increases of 0.43% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3906.7567.41.764254.453141.651413496.34
Infosys1442.526.051.841731.01239.0597187.88
HCL Technologies1362.014.21.051696.51048.0369601.19
LTI Mindtree4718.864.351.386442.654418.0139753.57
Tech Mahindra1262.1512.51.01416.01021.5111393.09
06 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1358.55, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1347.8

Hcl Tech share price is at 1358.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1331.63 and 1368.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1331.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1368.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at 1354.75. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 26.36% to reach 1354.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.38%
3 Months-16.95%
6 Months6.46%
YTD-8.05%
1 Year26.36%
06 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11368.08Support 11331.63
Resistance 21387.27Support 21314.37
Resistance 31404.53Support 31295.18
06 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 20.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy13111110
    Hold13121213
    Sell7887
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4253 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 84 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1360.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1370.05 & 1333.4 yesterday to end at 1360.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.