Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1405, closed at ₹1397.75 with a high of ₹1431.95 and a low of ₹1397.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹387,375.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 187,310 shares traded.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: An increased futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicate the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1397.75 and a high of ₹1432 on the current day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1340.98
|10 Days
|1341.53
|20 Days
|1336.11
|50 Days
|1445.46
|100 Days
|1522.31
|300 Days
|1407.36
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1431.95 & ₹1397.75 yesterday to end at ₹1397.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend