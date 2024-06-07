Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 1397.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1427.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1405, closed at 1397.75 with a high of 1431.95 and a low of 1397.75. The market capitalization stood at 387,375.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 187,310 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 01:14 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.27%; Futures open interest increased by 4.7%

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: An increased futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicate the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

07 Jun 2024, 01:07 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1397.75 and a high of 1432 on the current day.

07 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 1422.88 and 1428.97, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1340.98
10 Days1341.53
20 Days1336.11
50 Days1445.46
100 Days1522.31
300 Days1407.36
07 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

07 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1397.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1431.95 & 1397.75 yesterday to end at 1397.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

