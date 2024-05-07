Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹1359.95, a close price of ₹1347.8, a high of ₹1364.5, and a low of ₹1349.45. The market capitalization was ₹368,529.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1048. The BSE volume for the day was 42,566 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 19.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|13
|13
|12
|13
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 38.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 42 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1364.5 & ₹1349.45 yesterday to end at ₹1347.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
