Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges in Positive Trading Session

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1551.7 and closed at ₹1539.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1551.7 and the low was ₹1524. The market capitalization stood at ₹418514.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 65724 shares.
The current stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1545.5 with a net change of ₹5.85 and a percentage change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, HCL Tech on BSE had a volume of 65724 shares with a closing price of ₹1539.65.
