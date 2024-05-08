Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 1359.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1330.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1349 and closed at 1359.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1349 and the low was 1326.35. The market capitalization stood at 361120.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1696.5 and 1055.45 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 110018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11343.67Support 11321.27
Resistance 21357.48Support 21312.68
Resistance 31366.07Support 31298.87
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 22.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3344
    Buy13131110
    Hold13131213
    Sell7787
    Strong Sell2222
08 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4256 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1359.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1349 & 1326.35 yesterday to end at 1359.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

