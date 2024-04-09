Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 09 Apr 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1545.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1539.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1551.25 and closed at 1545.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1554.85, while the lowest was 1537.4. HCL Tech's market capitalization stood at 416,971.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1016.45. On the BSE, the trading volume for the day was 47,962 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1545.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 47,962 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1545.5.

