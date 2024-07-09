Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Hello User
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1519.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1520.05 and closed at 1519.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1539.8 and the low was 1506.75. The market capitalization stood at 416059.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1696.5 and 1087.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 40724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1505.0, 1.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy14141311
    Hold13141412
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2222
09 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3869 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1519.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1539.8 & 1506.75 yesterday to end at 1519.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

