Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1330, reached a high of ₹1334.45, and a low of ₹1308 before closing at ₹1330.7 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹356,575.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 82,559 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 55.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1334.45 & ₹1308 yesterday to end at ₹1330.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!