Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1330.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1314 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1330, reached a high of 1334.45, and a low of 1308 before closing at 1330.7 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 356,575.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 82,559 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4459 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

09 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1330.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1334.45 & 1308 yesterday to end at 1330.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

