Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1539.95 and closed at ₹1533.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1546.45 and the low was ₹1525.2. The market capitalization was ₹415421.42 crores. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 49417 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies' stock price has decreased by -0.34% and is currently trading at ₹1525.70. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 36.16% to reach ₹1525.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.4%
|3 Months
|-7.62%
|6 Months
|4.84%
|YTD
|4.43%
|1 Year
|36.16%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1543.1
|Support 1
|1521.8
|Resistance 2
|1555.35
|Support 2
|1512.75
|Resistance 3
|1564.4
|Support 3
|1500.5
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1505.0, 1.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|11
|Hold
|13
|13
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1546.45 & ₹1525.2 yesterday to end at ₹1533.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend