Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 1533.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1530.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1539.95 and closed at 1533.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 1546.45 and the low was 1525.2. The market capitalization was 415421.42 crores. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 49417 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies' stock price has decreased by -0.34% and is currently trading at 1525.70. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 36.16% to reach 1525.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.4%
3 Months-7.62%
6 Months4.84%
YTD4.43%
1 Year36.16%
10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11543.1Support 11521.8
Resistance 21555.35Support 21512.75
Resistance 31564.4Support 31500.5
10 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1505.0, 1.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy14141311
    Hold13131412
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3802 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1533.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1546.45 & 1525.2 yesterday to end at 1533.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

