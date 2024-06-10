Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1405, closed at ₹1397.75, with a high of ₹1438 and a low of ₹1397.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹3,88,339.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1696.5, and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 501,109 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1446.8
|Support 1
|1406.15
|Resistance 2
|1463.05
|Support 2
|1381.75
|Resistance 3
|1487.45
|Support 3
|1365.5
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 13.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 501 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1438 & ₹1397.75 yesterday to end at ₹1397.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend