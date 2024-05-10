Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1319.55 and closed at ₹1313.55. The high for the day was ₹1339 and the low was ₹1314.55. The market capitalization stood at 359316.4 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was at ₹1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 205185 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1332.2
|Support 1
|1307.7
|Resistance 2
|1347.85
|Support 2
|1298.85
|Resistance 3
|1356.7
|Support 3
|1283.2
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 22.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|13
|12
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 205 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1339 & ₹1314.55 yesterday to end at ₹1313.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
