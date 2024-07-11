Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1539.1 and closed at ₹1530.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1539.1 and the low was ₹1487.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹408854.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1696.5 and ₹1087.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37273 shares.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1539.1 & ₹1487.95 yesterday to end at ₹1506.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend