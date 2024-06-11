Explore
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1418.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies' stock opened at 1432.6 and closed at 1418.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1432.6 and the low was 1418. With a market capitalization of 386263.09 crore, the 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5061 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12:59 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.1% to reach 1419.9, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3868.0511.750.34254.453141.651399494.34
Infosys1504.64.950.331721.291255.22622896.97
HCL Technologies1419.91.40.11696.51087.75385313.31
LTI Mindtree4912.857.650.166442.654518.35145500.62
Tech Mahindra1351.911.850.881416.01060.9119314.12
11 Jun 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 14.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141412
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2223
11 Jun 2024, 10:53:05 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.48% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 10 AM is 67.48% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1418.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:35:44 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1424.05 & a low of 1416.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11422.48Support 11415.08
Resistance 21426.97Support 21412.17
Resistance 31429.88Support 31407.68
11 Jun 2024, 10:15:28 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:55:00 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HCL Technologies increased by 0.08% today to reach 1419.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Infosys is declining, but Tata Consultancy Services, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are all seeing gains. The Nifty index is down by 0.17%, while the Sensex index remains unchanged.

11 Jun 2024, 09:42:24 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Hcl Tech indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak in the stock or a reversal in the near future.

11 Jun 2024, 09:30:25 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1418.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1432.6 & 1418 yesterday to end at 1418.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

