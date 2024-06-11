Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies' stock opened at ₹1432.6 and closed at ₹1418.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1432.6 and the low was ₹1418. With a market capitalization of ₹386263.09 crore, the 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5061 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.1% to reach ₹1419.9, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3868.05
|11.75
|0.3
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1399494.34
|Infosys
|1504.6
|4.95
|0.33
|1721.29
|1255.22
|622896.97
|HCL Technologies
|1419.9
|1.4
|0.1
|1696.5
|1087.75
|385313.31
|LTI Mindtree
|4912.85
|7.65
|0.16
|6442.65
|4518.35
|145500.62
|Tech Mahindra
|1351.9
|11.85
|0.88
|1416.0
|1060.9
|119314.12
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 14.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 10 AM is 67.48% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1418.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1424.05 & a low of 1416.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1422.48
|Support 1
|1415.08
|Resistance 2
|1426.97
|Support 2
|1412.17
|Resistance 3
|1429.88
|Support 3
|1407.68
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HCL Technologies increased by 0.08% today to reach ₹1419.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Infosys is declining, but Tata Consultancy Services, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are all seeing gains. The Nifty index is down by 0.17%, while the Sensex index remains unchanged.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3862.45
|6.15
|0.16
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1397468.21
|Infosys
|1498.0
|-1.65
|-0.11
|1721.29
|1255.22
|620164.61
|HCL Technologies
|1419.7
|1.2
|0.08
|1696.5
|1087.75
|385259.03
|LTI Mindtree
|4912.7
|7.5
|0.15
|6442.65
|4518.35
|145496.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.75
|6.7
|0.5
|1416.0
|1060.9
|118859.6
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Hcl Tech indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak in the stock or a reversal in the near future.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1432.6 & ₹1418 yesterday to end at ₹1418.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend