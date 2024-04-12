Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1540.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1540.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1542.35 and closed at 1540.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1552, while the low was 1536.65. The market cap stood at 417106.81 cr with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 39806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months-1.49%
6 Months23.57%
YTD4.98%
1 Year41.6%
12 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1540.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1540.8

As per the current data, HCL Tech stock is priced at 1540.3 with a slight decrease of -0.03% in percentage change and a net change of -0.5 points. This indicates a minor dip in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1540.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Hcl Tech on BSE had a trading volume of 39806 shares with a closing price of 1540.8.

