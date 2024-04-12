Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1542.35 and closed at ₹1540.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1552, while the low was ₹1536.65. The market cap stood at ₹417106.81 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 39806 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|-1.49%
|6 Months
|23.57%
|YTD
|4.98%
|1 Year
|41.6%
As per the current data, HCL Tech stock is priced at ₹1540.3 with a slight decrease of -0.03% in percentage change and a net change of -0.5 points. This indicates a minor dip in the stock price.
On the last day, Hcl Tech on BSE had a trading volume of 39806 shares with a closing price of ₹1540.8.
