Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1518.95 and closed at ₹1510.05. The high for the day was ₹1533.65, and the low was ₹1507.9. The market capitalization was ₹410,306.16 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 89,915 shares traded.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1526.88
|Support 1
|1500.93
|Resistance 2
|1543.42
|Support 2
|1491.52
|Resistance 3
|1552.83
|Support 3
|1474.98
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1505.0, 0.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|11
|Hold
|13
|13
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1533.65 & ₹1507.9 yesterday to end at ₹1512. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend