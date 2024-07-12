Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1510.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1512 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1518.95 and closed at 1510.05. The high for the day was 1533.65, and the low was 1507.9. The market capitalization was 410,306.16 crore with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 89,915 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.88Support 11500.93
Resistance 21543.42Support 21491.52
Resistance 31552.83Support 31474.98
12 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1505.0, 0.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy14141311
    Hold13131412
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2222
12 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3725 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1510.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1533.65 & 1507.9 yesterday to end at 1512. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

