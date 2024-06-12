Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock price on the last day was ₹1432.6 at open and ₹1418.5 at close. The high for the day was ₹1437.5 and the low was ₹1416.65. The market cap stood at 387687.76 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the low was at ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 31611 shares.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1438.4
|Support 1
|1415.85
|Resistance 2
|1449.45
|Support 2
|1404.35
|Resistance 3
|1460.95
|Support 3
|1393.3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 13.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 31 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1437.5 & ₹1416.65 yesterday to end at ₹1418.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend