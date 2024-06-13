Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1429.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1436.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1472 and closed at 1429.8. The high for the day was 1472 and the low was 1434. The market cap stood at 389,858.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1696.5 and 1087.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 202,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4242 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1429.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1472 & 1434 yesterday to end at 1429.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

