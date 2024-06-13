Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1472 and closed at ₹1429.8. The high for the day was ₹1472 and the low was ₹1434. The market cap stood at ₹389,858.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1696.5 and ₹1087.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 202,226 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1472 & ₹1434 yesterday to end at ₹1429.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.