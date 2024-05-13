Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:25:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 982.00 -6.19%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.50 -1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.50 -0.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 300.50 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.00 -0.76%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1316.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1309.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price TodayPremium
Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, Hcl Tech's stock opened at 1321.45, reached a high of 1321.75, and a low of 1303.6 before closing at 1324.1. The market cap stood at 357186.17 cr, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 119852 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:31:31 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1309.6, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1316.25

Hcl Tech share price is at 1309.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1305.27 and 1324.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1305.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:19:23 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.60% and is currently trading at 1308.35. On the other hand, HCL Tech shares have witnessed a price increase of 20.96% over the past year, reaching 1308.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months-20.47%
6 Months4.84%
YTD-10.22%
1 Year20.96%
13 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11324.57Support 11305.27
Resistance 21333.38Support 21294.78
Resistance 31343.87Support 31285.97
13 May 2024, 08:36:38 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 23.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14131212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:16:08 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4709 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 119 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07:58 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1324.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1321.75 & 1303.6 yesterday to end at 1324.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue