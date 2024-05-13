Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, Hcl Tech's stock opened at ₹1321.45, reached a high of ₹1321.75, and a low of ₹1303.6 before closing at ₹1324.1. The market cap stood at 357186.17 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 119852 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1309.6, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1316.25
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1309.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1305.27 and ₹1324.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1305.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.60% and is currently trading at ₹1308.35. On the other hand, HCL Tech shares have witnessed a price increase of 20.96% over the past year, reaching ₹1308.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|-20.47%
|6 Months
|4.84%
|YTD
|-10.22%
|1 Year
|20.96%
Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1324.57
|Support 1
|1305.27
|Resistance 2
|1333.38
|Support 2
|1294.78
|Resistance 3
|1343.87
|Support 3
|1285.97
Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 23.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|13
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4709 k
The trading volume yesterday was 26.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 119 k.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1324.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1321.75 & ₹1303.6 yesterday to end at ₹1324.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!