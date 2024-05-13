Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, Hcl Tech's stock opened at ₹1321.45, reached a high of ₹1321.75, and a low of ₹1303.6 before closing at ₹1324.1. The market cap stood at 357186.17 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 119852 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1309.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1305.27 and ₹1324.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1305.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.60% and is currently trading at ₹1308.35. On the other hand, HCL Tech shares have witnessed a price increase of 20.96% over the past year, reaching ₹1308.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|-20.47%
|6 Months
|4.84%
|YTD
|-10.22%
|1 Year
|20.96%
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1324.57
|Support 1
|1305.27
|Resistance 2
|1333.38
|Support 2
|1294.78
|Resistance 3
|1343.87
|Support 3
|1285.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 23.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|13
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 26.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 119 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1321.75 & ₹1303.6 yesterday to end at ₹1324.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!