Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1449.35, reached a high of ₹1458.9 and a low of ₹1437.25 before closing at ₹1436.65. The market capitalization was ₹391907.51 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 46633 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1456.1
|Support 1
|1435.5
|Resistance 2
|1467.2
|Support 2
|1426.0
|Resistance 3
|1476.7
|Support 3
|1414.9
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 12.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 46 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1458.9 & ₹1437.25 yesterday to end at ₹1436.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.