Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1436.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1444.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1449.35, reached a high of 1458.9 and a low of 1437.25 before closing at 1436.65. The market capitalization was 391907.51 crore with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 46633 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11456.1Support 11435.5
Resistance 21467.2Support 21426.0
Resistance 31476.7Support 31414.9
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 12.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141412
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2223
14 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4186 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 46 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1436.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1458.9 & 1437.25 yesterday to end at 1436.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.