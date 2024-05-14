Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock on the Rise Today

7 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1312.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1316.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price TodayPremium
Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1314.75 and closed at 1316.25. The stock reached a high of 1320 and a low of 1301.7. The market capitalization was 356182.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 62181 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:35:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech touched a high of 1319.65 & a low of 1310.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11317.4Support 11307.95
Resistance 21323.25Support 21304.35
Resistance 31326.85Support 31298.5
14 May 2024, 10:14:23 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:58:38 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Hcl Tech's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach 1313.5. Among its peers, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are declining, while Infosys and LTI Mindtree are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3913.0-33.8-0.864254.453141.651415757.65
Infosys1423.60.350.021731.01242.35589363.37
HCL Technologies1313.50.950.071696.51063.0356439.91
LTI Mindtree4623.2527.850.616442.654565.0136923.73
Tech Mahindra1261.0-1.2-0.11416.01039.2111291.59
14 May 2024, 09:38:48 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1316.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1312.55

Hcl Tech share price is at 1316.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1301.63 and 1321.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1301.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1321.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:24:11 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at 1322.70. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 19.84% to reach 1322.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22112.90 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.38%
3 Months-23.08%
6 Months4.12%
YTD-10.45%
1 Year19.84%
14 May 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11321.88Support 11301.63
Resistance 21332.02Support 21291.52
Resistance 31342.13Support 31281.38
14 May 2024, 08:36:04 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 23.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14131212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today : Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4735 k

The trading volume yesterday was 49.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06:10 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1316.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1320 & 1301.7 yesterday to end at 1316.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

