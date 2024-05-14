Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock on the Rise Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1314.75 and closed at ₹1316.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1320 and a low of ₹1301.7. The market capitalization was ₹356182.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1055.45. The BSE volume for the day was 62181 shares traded.
Hcl Tech touched a high of 1319.65 & a low of 1310.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1317.4
|Support 1
|1307.95
|Resistance 2
|1323.25
|Support 2
|1304.35
|Resistance 3
|1326.85
|Support 3
|1298.5
Today, Hcl Tech's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach ₹1313.5. Among its peers, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are declining, while Infosys and LTI Mindtree are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3913.0
|-33.8
|-0.86
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1415757.65
|Infosys
|1423.6
|0.35
|0.02
|1731.0
|1242.35
|589363.37
|HCL Technologies
|1313.5
|0.95
|0.07
|1696.5
|1063.0
|356439.91
|LTI Mindtree
|4623.25
|27.85
|0.61
|6442.65
|4565.0
|136923.73
|Tech Mahindra
|1261.0
|-1.2
|-0.1
|1416.0
|1039.2
|111291.59
Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1316.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1301.63 and ₹1321.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1301.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1321.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at ₹1322.70. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 19.84% to reach ₹1322.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22112.90 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.38%
|3 Months
|-23.08%
|6 Months
|4.12%
|YTD
|-10.45%
|1 Year
|19.84%
The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1321.88
|Support 1
|1301.63
|Resistance 2
|1332.02
|Support 2
|1291.52
|Resistance 3
|1342.13
|Support 3
|1281.38
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 23.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|13
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 49.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1320 & ₹1301.7 yesterday to end at ₹1316.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
