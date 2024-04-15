Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1542.45, reached a high of ₹1543, and closed at ₹1539.1. The lowest point during the day was ₹1516.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹411839.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5, and the low was ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 117913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Hcl Tech stock is ₹1520.85 with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -18.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
