Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 1512 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1560.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock on the last day opened at 1528.1 and closed at 1512. The high for the day was 1565.5, while the low was 1511.05. The market capitalization stood at 423,440.3 crore. The 52-week high was at 1696.5 and the low was at 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 430,412 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 2.09% and is currently trading at 1592.95. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 40.71% to 1592.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months-5.45%
6 Months1.26%
YTD6.42%
1 Year40.71%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11581.57Support 11526.07
Resistance 21601.53Support 21490.53
Resistance 31637.07Support 31470.57
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1560.0, 0.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy14141311
    Hold13131412
    Sell6668
    Strong Sell2222
15 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3854 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1512 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1565.5 & 1511.05 yesterday to end at 1560.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

