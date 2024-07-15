Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock on the last day opened at ₹1528.1 and closed at ₹1512. The high for the day was ₹1565.5, while the low was ₹1511.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹423,440.3 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the low was at ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 430,412 shares traded.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 2.09% and is currently trading at ₹1592.95. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have surged by 40.71% to ₹1592.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.69%
|3 Months
|-5.45%
|6 Months
|1.26%
|YTD
|6.42%
|1 Year
|40.71%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1581.57
|Support 1
|1526.07
|Resistance 2
|1601.53
|Support 2
|1490.53
|Resistance 3
|1637.07
|Support 3
|1470.57
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1560.0, 0.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|11
|Hold
|13
|13
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 430 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1565.5 & ₹1511.05 yesterday to end at ₹1560.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend