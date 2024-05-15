Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1333.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : HCL Technologies closed at ₹1312.55 on the last day, with an open price of ₹1320.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1326.65 and a low of ₹1308.75. The market capitalization was ₹358190.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1063. The BSE volume for the day was 82410 shares.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Tech's ROE was 23.49% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 21.08%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 23.95% and 25.97%, respectively.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1099130.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 7.54% in revenue and 3.20% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 21.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|13
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, HCL Tech's stock price increased by 0.97% to reach ₹1333.55, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys experienced a decline, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra saw an upward trend. The overall market performance was mixed, with the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices decreasing by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3880.35
|-21.6
|-0.55
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1403944.59
|Infosys
|1420.75
|-4.1
|-0.29
|1731.0
|1242.35
|588183.49
|HCL Technologies
|1333.55
|12.75
|0.97
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361880.81
|LTI Mindtree
|4641.0
|5.35
|0.12
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137449.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1276.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112615.44
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock had a low price of ₹1318 and a high price of ₹1342 on the current day.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1333.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1320.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price closed the day at ₹1333.55 - a 0.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1342.55 , 1352.45 , 1364.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1320.5 , 1308.35 , 1298.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -7.98% lower than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume of HCL Tech is 7.98% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1333.55, down by 0.97%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1332.4, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1320.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1319.43
|10 Days
|1341.98
|20 Days
|1412.30
|50 Days
|1524.92
|100 Days
|1538.80
|300 Days
|1388.44
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 4.01% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: By 2 PM, the volume of HCL Tech traded was 4.01% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1336.65, up by 1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1339.4 and a low of 1332.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1336.13 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1333.02 and 1330.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1338.65
|Support 1
|1332.2
|Resistance 2
|1342.25
|Support 2
|1329.35
|Resistance 3
|1345.1
|Support 3
|1325.75
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1336.5, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1320.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.31% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is 5.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1334.9, up by 1.07%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1339.58 and 1330.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1330.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1339.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1342.18
|Support 1
|1336.13
|Resistance 2
|1345.12
|Support 2
|1333.02
|Resistance 3
|1348.23
|Support 3
|1330.08
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1318 and a high of ₹1338.95.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 4.56% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for Hcl Tech until 12 PM is 4.56% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1337, up by 1.23%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech reached a peak of 1336.95 and a low of 1327.55 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1334.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1339.58
|Support 1
|1330.18
|Resistance 2
|1342.97
|Support 2
|1324.17
|Resistance 3
|1348.98
|Support 3
|1320.78
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1319.43
|10 Days
|1341.98
|20 Days
|1412.30
|50 Days
|1524.92
|100 Days
|1538.80
|300 Days
|1388.44
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1335.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1320.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.07% lower than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Hcl Tech traded is 8.07% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1333.4, showing a decrease of 0.95%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech reached a peak of 1334.05 and a low of 1319.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 1327.23 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1334.67
|Support 1
|1319.62
|Resistance 2
|1341.88
|Support 2
|1311.78
|Resistance 3
|1349.72
|Support 3
|1304.57
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1332.6, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1320.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, Hcl Tech's stock price rose by 0.87% to reach ₹1332.3, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are experiencing a decline, Infosys and LTI Mindtree are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.13% and -0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3893.65
|-8.3
|-0.21
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1408756.65
|Infosys
|1425.5
|0.65
|0.05
|1731.0
|1242.35
|590149.96
|HCL Technologies
|1332.3
|11.5
|0.87
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361541.6
|LTI Mindtree
|4653.85
|18.2
|0.39
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137829.99
|Tech Mahindra
|1275.35
|-0.1
|-0.01
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112558.07
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.99% lower than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 10 AM is 21.99% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1323, a decrease of 0.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1330.0 & a low of 1320.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1327.23
|Support 1
|1317.23
|Resistance 2
|1333.62
|Support 2
|1313.62
|Resistance 3
|1337.23
|Support 3
|1307.23
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hcl Tech has increased by 0.62% today, reaching ₹1329.05, in line with similar gains seen in its peer companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.18% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3910.0
|8.05
|0.21
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1414672.22
|Infosys
|1425.8
|0.95
|0.07
|1731.0
|1242.35
|590274.16
|HCL Technologies
|1329.05
|8.25
|0.62
|1696.5
|1063.0
|360659.66
|LTI Mindtree
|4670.0
|34.35
|0.74
|6442.65
|4565.0
|138308.29
|Tech Mahindra
|1279.35
|3.9
|0.31
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112911.1
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1324.4, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1320.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1324.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1310.12 and ₹1328.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1310.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1328.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.08% today, trading at ₹1321.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 20.12%, reaching ₹1321.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|-22.37%
|6 Months
|4.76%
|YTD
|-9.89%
|1 Year
|20.12%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1328.37
|Support 1
|1310.12
|Resistance 2
|1336.78
|Support 2
|1300.28
|Resistance 3
|1346.62
|Support 3
|1291.87
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4677 k
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1312.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1326.65 & ₹1308.75 yesterday to end at ₹1312.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
