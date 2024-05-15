Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at 1333.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's 1320.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1333.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

47 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 1320.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights Premium
Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : HCL Technologies closed at 1312.55 on the last day, with an open price of 1320.6. The stock reached a high of 1326.65 and a low of 1308.75. The market capitalization was 358190.22 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1063. The BSE volume for the day was 82410 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:05:26 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:36:32 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Tech's ROE was 23.49% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 21.08%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 23.95% and 25.97%, respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:10:06 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1099130.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 7.54% in revenue and 3.20% in profit for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:37:44 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 06:09:52 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, HCL Tech's stock price increased by 0.97% to reach 1333.55, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys experienced a decline, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra saw an upward trend. The overall market performance was mixed, with the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices decreasing by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3880.35-21.6-0.554254.453141.651403944.59
Infosys1420.75-4.1-0.291731.01242.35588183.49
HCL Technologies1333.5512.750.971696.51063.0361880.81
LTI Mindtree4641.05.350.126442.654565.0137449.42
Tech Mahindra1276.00.550.041416.01039.2112615.44
15 May 2024, 05:31:58 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock had a low price of 1318 and a high price of 1342 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:54:42 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1333.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price closed the day at 1333.55 - a 0.97% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1342.55 , 1352.45 , 1364.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1320.5 , 1308.35 , 1298.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47:48 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -7.98% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume of HCL Tech is 7.98% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1333.55, down by 0.97%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:31:10 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:13:02 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1332.4, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of 1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 03:00:29 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:57:14 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1319.43
10 Days1341.98
20 Days1412.30
50 Days1524.92
100 Days1538.80
300 Days1388.44
15 May 2024, 02:47:23 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 4.01% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: By 2 PM, the volume of HCL Tech traded was 4.01% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1336.65, up by 1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:42:00 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1339.4 and a low of 1332.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1336.13 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1333.02 and 1330.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11338.65Support 11332.2
Resistance 21342.25Support 21329.35
Resistance 31345.1Support 31325.75
15 May 2024, 02:17:46 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:01:41 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1336.5, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of 1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:54:21 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.31% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is 5.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1334.9, up by 1.07%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:36:31 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1339.58 and 1330.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1330.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1339.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11342.18Support 11336.13
Resistance 21345.12Support 21333.02
Resistance 31348.23Support 31330.08
15 May 2024, 01:01:23 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1318 and a high of 1338.95.

15 May 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 4.56% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for Hcl Tech until 12 PM is 4.56% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1337, up by 1.23%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:37:52 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech reached a peak of 1336.95 and a low of 1327.55 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1334.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11339.58Support 11330.18
Resistance 21342.97Support 21324.17
Resistance 31348.98Support 31320.78
15 May 2024, 12:25:32 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1319.43
10 Days1341.98
20 Days1412.30
50 Days1524.92
100 Days1538.80
300 Days1388.44
15 May 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:20:51 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1335.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of 1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:52:09 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.07% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Hcl Tech traded is 8.07% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1333.4, showing a decrease of 0.95%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:40:32 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech reached a peak of 1334.05 and a low of 1319.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 1327.23 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11334.67Support 11319.62
Resistance 21341.88Support 21311.78
Resistance 31349.72Support 31304.57
15 May 2024, 11:22:14 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1332.6, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of 1328.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1336.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1336.78 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:18:47 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, Hcl Tech's stock price rose by 0.87% to reach 1332.3, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are experiencing a decline, Infosys and LTI Mindtree are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.13% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3893.65-8.3-0.214254.453141.651408756.65
Infosys1425.50.650.051731.01242.35590149.96
HCL Technologies1332.311.50.871696.51063.0361541.6
LTI Mindtree4653.8518.20.396442.654565.0137829.99
Tech Mahindra1275.35-0.1-0.011416.01039.2112558.07
15 May 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 22.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 10:47:56 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.99% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 10 AM is 21.99% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1323, a decrease of 0.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:33:33 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1330.0 & a low of 1320.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11327.23Support 11317.23
Resistance 21333.62Support 21313.62
Resistance 31337.23Support 31307.23
15 May 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:51:30 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Hcl Tech has increased by 0.62% today, reaching 1329.05, in line with similar gains seen in its peer companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.18% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3910.08.050.214254.453141.651414672.22
Infosys1425.80.950.071731.01242.35590274.16
HCL Technologies1329.058.250.621696.51063.0360659.66
LTI Mindtree4670.034.350.746442.654565.0138308.29
Tech Mahindra1279.353.90.311416.01039.2112911.1
15 May 2024, 09:33:02 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1324.4, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1320.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at 1324.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1310.12 and 1328.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1310.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1328.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:25:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.08% today, trading at 1321.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 20.12%, reaching 1321.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-22.37%
6 Months4.76%
YTD-9.89%
1 Year20.12%
15 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11328.37Support 11310.12
Resistance 21336.78Support 21300.28
Resistance 31346.62Support 31291.87
15 May 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 23.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14131212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 08:17:44 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4677 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

15 May 2024, 08:01:14 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1312.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1326.65 & 1308.75 yesterday to end at 1312.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

