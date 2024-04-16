Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Slide in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1501.55 and closed at ₹1520.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1530 and the low was ₹1494.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹408901.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 33527 shares.
HCL Tech stock is currently priced at ₹1493, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -12.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹18.4 (-25.35%) & ₹12.35 (-27.14%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹28.4 (+16.39%) & ₹19.3 (+12.54%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3916.1
|-25.55
|-0.65
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1416879.25
|Infosys
|1446.0
|-22.3
|-1.52
|1731.0
|1215.45
|598121.69
|HCL Technologies
|1499.5
|-5.95
|-0.4
|1696.5
|1016.45
|406914.08
|LTI Mindtree
|4702.0
|-111.15
|-2.31
|6442.65
|4130.3
|139088.32
|Tech Mahindra
|1209.65
|-9.55
|-0.78
|1416.0
|982.95
|106438.54
HCL Technologies stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1485 and a high of ₹1499.8.
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) is currently trading at a spot price of 1492. The bid price is 1493.6, and the offer price is 1494.3. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a high open interest of 14749700, indicating strong investor interest.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.6%
|3 Months
|-5.33%
|6 Months
|18.45%
|YTD
|2.66%
|1 Year
|40.42%
On the last day, HCL Tech on the BSE had a trading volume of 33,527 shares with a closing price of ₹1520.85.
