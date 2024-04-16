Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Slide in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 1505.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1493 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1501.55 and closed at 1520.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1530 and the low was 1494.3. The market capitalization stood at 408901.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 33527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1493, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1505.45

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1493, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -12.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Hcl Tech

Top active call options for Hcl Tech at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.4 (-25.35%) & 12.35 (-27.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hcl Tech at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 28.4 (+16.39%) & 19.3 (+12.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3916.1-25.55-0.654254.453056.141416879.25
Infosys1446.0-22.3-1.521731.01215.45598121.69
HCL Technologies1499.5-5.95-0.41696.51016.45406914.08
LTI Mindtree4702.0-111.15-2.316442.654130.3139088.32
Tech Mahindra1209.65-9.55-0.781416.0982.95106438.54
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1494.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1505.45

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1494.15 with a net change of -11.3 and a percent change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1485 and a high of 1499.8.

16 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Hcl Tech April futures opened at 1498.05 as against previous close of 1510.5

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) is currently trading at a spot price of 1492. The bid price is 1493.6, and the offer price is 1494.3. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a high open interest of 14749700, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1494.65, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1505.45

HCL Tech stock is currently trading at 1494.65 with a decrease of 0.72% or a net change of -10.8.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.6%
3 Months-5.33%
6 Months18.45%
YTD2.66%
1 Year40.42%
16 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1510, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1520.85

HCL Tech stock is currently trading at 1510 with a net change of -10.85 and a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1520.85 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech on the BSE had a trading volume of 33,527 shares with a closing price of 1520.85.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.