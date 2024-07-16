Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1592.95, closed at ₹1560.4 with a high of ₹1635.85 and a low of ₹1567.35. The market capitalization was ₹425,828.33 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1696.5 and a 52-week low of ₹1087.75. The BSE volume was 400,246 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4232 k
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 153.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.
16 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1560.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1635.85 & ₹1567.35 yesterday to end at ₹1569.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend