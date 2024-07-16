Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1560.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1569.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1592.95, closed at 1560.4 with a high of 1635.85 and a low of 1567.35. The market capitalization was 425,828.33 crore with a 52-week high of 1696.5 and a 52-week low of 1087.75. The BSE volume was 400,246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4232 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 153.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1560.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1635.85 & 1567.35 yesterday to end at 1569.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.