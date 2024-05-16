Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1347.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : HCL Technologies closed at ₹1320.8 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1318. The stock reached a high of ₹1342 and a low of ₹1318. The market capitalization stood at ₹361880.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1696.5 and ₹1063 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45087 shares traded.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reported a ROE of 23.49% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 21.08% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 23.95% and 25.97% respectively.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 1099130.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.54% and a profit growth of 3.20% in the fourth quarter.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|13
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of HCL Tech has increased by 1.08% to reach ₹1347.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3900.3
|19.95
|0.51
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1411162.68
|Infosys
|1452.9
|32.15
|2.26
|1731.0
|1242.35
|601493.43
|HCL Technologies
|1347.95
|14.4
|1.08
|1696.5
|1063.0
|365788.49
|LTI Mindtree
|4768.45
|118.3
|2.54
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141224.02
|Tech Mahindra
|1308.55
|33.95
|2.66
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115488.19
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock had a low price of ₹1328.75 and a high price of ₹1357 on the current day.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1347.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1333.55
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price closed the day at ₹1347.95 - a 1.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1342.55 , 1352.45 , 1364.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1320.5 , 1308.35 , 1298.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1348, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1333.55
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1342.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1352.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1352.45 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1317.45
|10 Days
|1335.35
|20 Days
|1402.29
|50 Days
|1518.15
|100 Days
|1537.09
|300 Days
|1389.20
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 99.99% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 2 PM is 99.99% higher than yesterday, while the price was at ₹1343.95, up by 0.78%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1338.6 and a low of 1328.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1341.2 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1340.05
|Support 1
|1330.2
|Resistance 2
|1344.25
|Support 2
|1324.55
|Resistance 3
|1349.9
|Support 3
|1320.35
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1337.55, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1333.55
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1337.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.5 and ₹1342.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1342.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 121.63% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech's trading volume by 1 PM is 121.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1334.4, up by 0.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1346.2 and a low of 1329.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1338.53 and 1332.02, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1341.2
|Support 1
|1324.3
|Resistance 2
|1352.15
|Support 2
|1318.35
|Resistance 3
|1358.1
|Support 3
|1307.4
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock had a low price of ₹1334 and a high price of ₹1357 on the current day.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 140.82% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for HCL Tech until 12 PM is 140.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1341.9, up by 0.63%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1351.98 and 1337.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1337.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1351.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1353.68
|Support 1
|1338.53
|Resistance 2
|1362.32
|Support 2
|1332.02
|Resistance 3
|1368.83
|Support 3
|1323.38
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1317.45
|10 Days
|1335.35
|20 Days
|1402.29
|50 Days
|1518.15
|100 Days
|1537.09
|300 Days
|1389.20
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1353.9, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1333.55
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1342.55 & second resistance of ₹1352.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1364.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1364.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 185.65% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 11 AM is 185.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1350.45, up by 1.27%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1355.9 and a low of 1341.25 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1346.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1342.37 and 1337.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1351.98
|Support 1
|1337.33
|Resistance 2
|1361.27
|Support 2
|1331.97
|Resistance 3
|1366.63
|Support 3
|1322.68
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1341.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1333.55
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1341.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.5 and ₹1342.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1342.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 351.55% higher than yesterday
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech by 10 AM is 351.55% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1349.5, showing a 1.2% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1357.0 & a low of 1347.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1356.23
|Support 1
|1346.73
|Resistance 2
|1361.37
|Support 2
|1342.37
|Resistance 3
|1365.73
|Support 3
|1337.23
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1353.55, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1333.55
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1342.55 & second resistance of ₹1352.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1364.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1364.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Technologies has increased by 1.43% and is currently trading at ₹1352.65. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 22.21%, reaching ₹1352.65. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|-21.53%
|6 Months
|4.41%
|YTD
|-9.09%
|1 Year
|22.21%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1342.55
|Support 1
|1320.5
|Resistance 2
|1352.45
|Support 2
|1308.35
|Resistance 3
|1364.6
|Support 3
|1298.45
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4661 k
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 45 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1320.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1342 & ₹1318 yesterday to end at ₹1320.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
