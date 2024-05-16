Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at 1347.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's 1333.55
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1347.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

46 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1333.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1347.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights Premium
Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : HCL Technologies closed at 1320.8 on the last trading day, with an open price of 1318. The stock reached a high of 1342 and a low of 1318. The market capitalization stood at 361880.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1696.5 and 1063 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45087 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:03:15 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:40:20 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reported a ROE of 23.49% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 21.08% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 23.95% and 25.97% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:06:22 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 1099130.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.54% and a profit growth of 3.20% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:36:37 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 20.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14131212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 06:01:45 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of HCL Tech has increased by 1.08% to reach 1347.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3900.319.950.514254.453141.651411162.68
Infosys1452.932.152.261731.01242.35601493.43
HCL Technologies1347.9514.41.081696.51063.0365788.49
LTI Mindtree4768.45118.32.546442.654565.0141224.02
Tech Mahindra1308.5533.952.661416.01039.2115488.19
16 May 2024, 05:31:57 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock had a low price of 1328.75 and a high price of 1357 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:48:34 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1347.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price closed the day at 1347.95 - a 1.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1342.55 , 1352.45 , 1364.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1320.5 , 1308.35 , 1298.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:32:12 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:19:37 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1348, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of 1342.55 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1352.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1352.45 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00:30 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:55:00 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1317.45
10 Days1335.35
20 Days1402.29
50 Days1518.15
100 Days1537.09
300 Days1389.20
16 May 2024, 02:47:21 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 99.99% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hcl Tech traded until 2 PM is 99.99% higher than yesterday, while the price was at 1343.95, up by 0.78%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:44:09 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1338.6 and a low of 1328.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1341.2 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11340.05Support 11330.2
Resistance 21344.25Support 21324.55
Resistance 31349.9Support 31320.35
16 May 2024, 02:12:46 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:02:21 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1337.55, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1337.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.5 and 1342.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1342.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50:51 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 121.63% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech's trading volume by 1 PM is 121.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1334.4, up by 0.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:39:21 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1346.2 and a low of 1329.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1338.53 and 1332.02, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11341.2Support 11324.3
Resistance 21352.15Support 21318.35
Resistance 31358.1Support 31307.4
16 May 2024, 01:04:31 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock had a low price of 1334 and a high price of 1357 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:49:18 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 140.82% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for HCL Tech until 12 PM is 140.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1341.9, up by 0.63%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:37:46 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1351.98 and 1337.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1337.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1351.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11353.68Support 11338.53
Resistance 21362.32Support 21332.02
Resistance 31368.83Support 31323.38
16 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1317.45
10 Days1335.35
20 Days1402.29
50 Days1518.15
100 Days1537.09
300 Days1389.20
16 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:13:05 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1353.9, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of 1342.55 & second resistance of 1352.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1364.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1364.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:46:30 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 185.65% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 11 AM is 185.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1350.45, up by 1.27%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:35:55 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1355.9 and a low of 1341.25 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1346.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1342.37 and 1337.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11351.98Support 11337.33
Resistance 21361.27Support 21331.97
Resistance 31366.63Support 31322.68
16 May 2024, 11:28:46 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1341.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1341.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.5 and 1342.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1342.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:19:43 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, HCL Technologies' stock price increased by 0.75% to reach 1343.5, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services saw a decline, companies like Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra experienced a rise in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3877.35-3.0-0.084254.453141.651402859.16
Infosys1436.115.351.081731.01242.35594538.31
HCL Technologies1343.59.950.751696.51063.0364580.91
LTI Mindtree4699.048.851.056442.654565.0139167.17
Tech Mahindra1297.623.01.81416.01039.2114521.78
16 May 2024, 11:01:41 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 20.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:47:12 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 351.55% higher than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech by 10 AM is 351.55% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1349.5, showing a 1.2% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1357.0 & a low of 1347.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11356.23Support 11346.73
Resistance 21361.37Support 21342.37
Resistance 31365.73Support 31337.23
16 May 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:01:41 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Tech's stock is up by 1.58% and is trading at 1354.65, following the positive trend of its industry peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also showing slight increases of 0.23% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3890.410.050.264254.453141.651407580.77
Infosys1441.320.551.451731.01242.35596691.09
HCL Technologies1354.6521.11.581696.51063.0367606.64
LTI Mindtree4722.071.851.556442.654565.0139848.34
Tech Mahindra1297.0522.451.761416.01039.2114473.24
16 May 2024, 09:36:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1353.55, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1333.55

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has surpassed the first resistance of 1342.55 & second resistance of 1352.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1364.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1364.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 09:17:54 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Technologies has increased by 1.43% and is currently trading at 1352.65. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 22.21%, reaching 1352.65. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months-21.53%
6 Months4.41%
YTD-9.09%
1 Year22.21%
16 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11342.55Support 11320.5
Resistance 21352.45Support 21308.35
Resistance 31364.6Support 31298.45
16 May 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4661 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 45 k.

16 May 2024, 08:01:23 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1320.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1342 & 1318 yesterday to end at 1320.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

