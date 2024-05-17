Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at 1331.5, down -1.22% from yesterday's 1347.95

47 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 1347.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1331.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1339 and closed at 1333.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1357 and the low was 1328.75. The market capitalization stood at 365,788.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1696.5 and the low was 1063. The BSE volume for the day was 120,169 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:40 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech's return on equity (ROE) was 23.49% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 21.08%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 23.95% in the current fiscal year and 25.97% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1099130.00 cr, a slight increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.54% and a profit growth of 3.20% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, HCL Technologies' stock price dropped by 1.11% to 1332.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas LTI and Mindtree are showing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3833.95-66.35-1.74254.453141.651387156.66
Infosys1444.05-8.85-0.611731.01242.35597829.57
HCL Technologies1332.95-15.0-1.111696.51063.0361717.99
LTI Mindtree4769.10.650.016442.654565.0141243.27
Tech Mahindra1304.8-3.75-0.291416.01039.2115157.23
17 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock's low price today was 1330 and the high price reached was 1352.45.

17 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1331.5, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1347.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price closed the day at 1331.5 - a 1.22% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1345.4 , 1357.4 , 1363.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1327.0 , 1320.6 , 1308.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -50.98% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the volume of Hcl Tech traded is 50.98% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1331.5, down by 1.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:21 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1331.7, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1347.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of 1331.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1315.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1315.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1321.45
10 Days1331.95
20 Days1393.70
50 Days1511.81
100 Days1535.38
300 Days1390.08
17 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -57.99% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 2 PM is 57.99% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1336.05, down by 0.88%. Monitoring both the volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1343.92 and 1339.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1339.32 and selling near hourly resistance at 1343.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11342.0Support 11338.9
Resistance 21343.65Support 21337.45
Resistance 31345.1Support 31335.8
17 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1339.65, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1347.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1339.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1331.73 and 1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:55 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -57.47% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is down by 57.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1340.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1343.55 and a low of 1338.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1340.98, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1338.47 and 1336.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11343.92Support 11339.32
Resistance 21346.03Support 21336.83
Resistance 31348.52Support 31334.72
17 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1336 and a high of 1352.45 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.41% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HCL Tech until 12 AM is 56.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1341.15, down by 0.5%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1345.25 and 1338.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1338.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1345.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11345.58Support 11340.98
Resistance 21347.67Support 21338.47
Resistance 31350.18Support 31336.38
17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1321.45
10 Days1331.95
20 Days1393.70
50 Days1511.81
100 Days1535.38
300 Days1390.08
17 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1342.95, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1347.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1331.73 and 1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.22% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 11 AM is 55.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1343.85, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1345.22 and 1337.62 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1337.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1345.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11345.25Support 11338.55
Resistance 21349.5Support 21336.1
Resistance 31351.95Support 31331.85
17 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1341.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1347.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1341.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1331.73 and 1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of HCL Tech dropped by 0.23% to reach 1344.85, while its peer companies had mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and LTI Mindtree experienced a decline, whereas Tech Mahindra saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also had slight changes, with Nifty falling by 0.23% and Sensex rising by 0.33%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3891.45-8.85-0.234254.453141.651407960.67
Infosys1447.65-5.25-0.361731.01242.35599319.95
HCL Technologies1344.85-3.1-0.231696.51063.0364947.25
LTI Mindtree4749.7-18.75-0.396442.654565.0140668.72
Tech Mahindra1310.82.250.171416.01039.2115686.77
17 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 20.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.15% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 10 AM is 62.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1342.15, a decrease of 0.43%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1345.45 & a low of 1337.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11345.22Support 11337.62
Resistance 21349.13Support 21333.93
Resistance 31352.82Support 31330.02
17 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Hcl Tech has dropped by 0.72% to reach 1338.3, following a similar trend as its industry peers. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are all experiencing declines today. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3872.0-28.3-0.734254.453141.651400923.49
Infosys1440.35-12.55-0.861731.01242.35596297.79
HCL Technologies1338.3-9.65-0.721696.51063.0363169.8
LTI Mindtree4745.55-22.9-0.486442.654565.0140545.81
Tech Mahindra1305.95-2.6-0.21416.01039.2115258.73
17 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1341.05, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1347.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at 1341.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1331.73 and 1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.54% and is currently trading at 1340.65. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 25.46% to reach 1340.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.13%
3 Months-20.69%
6 Months2.83%
YTD-8.05%
1 Year25.46%
17 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11361.03Support 11331.73
Resistance 21374.07Support 21315.47
Resistance 31390.33Support 31302.43
17 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 20.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4344
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6787
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4793 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1333.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1357 & 1328.75 yesterday to end at 1333.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.