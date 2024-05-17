Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at 1331.5, down -1.22% from yesterday's 1347.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1339 and closed at ₹1333.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1357 and the low was ₹1328.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹365,788.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1696.5 and the low was ₹1063. The BSE volume for the day was 120,169 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech has a 6.01% MF holding & 19.65% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.95% in december to 6.01% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.42% in december to 19.65% in march quarter.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech's return on equity (ROE) was 23.49% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 21.08%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 23.95% in the current fiscal year and 25.97% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Tech has shown an EPS growth of 12.10% and a revenue growth of 13.40% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1099130.00 cr, a slight increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.54% and a profit growth of 3.20% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 21.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, HCL Technologies' stock price dropped by 1.11% to ₹1332.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas LTI and Mindtree are showing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3833.95
|-66.35
|-1.7
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1387156.66
|Infosys
|1444.05
|-8.85
|-0.61
|1731.0
|1242.35
|597829.57
|HCL Technologies
|1332.95
|-15.0
|-1.11
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361717.99
|LTI Mindtree
|4769.1
|0.65
|0.01
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141243.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1304.8
|-3.75
|-0.29
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115157.23
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: HCL Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1330 and the high price reached was ₹1352.45.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price closed the day at ₹1331.5 - a 1.22% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1345.4 , 1357.4 , 1363.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1327.0 , 1320.6 , 1308.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the volume of Hcl Tech traded is 50.98% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1331.5, down by 1.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of ₹1331.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1315.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1315.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1321.45
|10 Days
|1331.95
|20 Days
|1393.70
|50 Days
|1511.81
|100 Days
|1535.38
|300 Days
|1390.08
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 2 PM is 57.99% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1336.05, down by 0.88%. Monitoring both the volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1343.92 and 1339.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1339.32 and selling near hourly resistance at 1343.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1342.0
|Support 1
|1338.9
|Resistance 2
|1343.65
|Support 2
|1337.45
|Resistance 3
|1345.1
|Support 3
|1335.8
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 21.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1339.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1331.73 and ₹1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 1 PM is down by 57.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1340.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1343.55 and a low of 1338.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1340.98, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1338.47 and 1336.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1343.92
|Support 1
|1339.32
|Resistance 2
|1346.03
|Support 2
|1336.83
|Resistance 3
|1348.52
|Support 3
|1334.72
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1336 and a high of ₹1352.45 on the current day.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HCL Tech until 12 AM is 56.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1341.15, down by 0.5%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1345.25 and 1338.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1338.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1345.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1345.58
|Support 1
|1340.98
|Resistance 2
|1347.67
|Support 2
|1338.47
|Resistance 3
|1350.18
|Support 3
|1336.38
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1321.45
|10 Days
|1331.95
|20 Days
|1393.70
|50 Days
|1511.81
|100 Days
|1535.38
|300 Days
|1390.08
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1331.73 and ₹1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 11 AM is 55.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1343.85, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1345.22 and 1337.62 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1337.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1345.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1345.25
|Support 1
|1338.55
|Resistance 2
|1349.5
|Support 2
|1336.1
|Resistance 3
|1351.95
|Support 3
|1331.85
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1341.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1331.73 and ₹1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of HCL Tech dropped by 0.23% to reach ₹1344.85, while its peer companies had mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and LTI Mindtree experienced a decline, whereas Tech Mahindra saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also had slight changes, with Nifty falling by 0.23% and Sensex rising by 0.33%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3891.45
|-8.85
|-0.23
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1407960.67
|Infosys
|1447.65
|-5.25
|-0.36
|1731.0
|1242.35
|599319.95
|HCL Technologies
|1344.85
|-3.1
|-0.23
|1696.5
|1063.0
|364947.25
|LTI Mindtree
|4749.7
|-18.75
|-0.39
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140668.72
|Tech Mahindra
|1310.8
|2.25
|0.17
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115686.77
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 10 AM is 62.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1342.15, a decrease of 0.43%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1345.45 & a low of 1337.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1345.22
|Support 1
|1337.62
|Resistance 2
|1349.13
|Support 2
|1333.93
|Resistance 3
|1352.82
|Support 3
|1330.02
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Hcl Tech has dropped by 0.72% to reach ₹1338.3, following a similar trend as its industry peers. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are all experiencing declines today. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3872.0
|-28.3
|-0.73
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1400923.49
|Infosys
|1440.35
|-12.55
|-0.86
|1731.0
|1242.35
|596297.79
|HCL Technologies
|1338.3
|-9.65
|-0.72
|1696.5
|1063.0
|363169.8
|LTI Mindtree
|4745.55
|-22.9
|-0.48
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140545.81
|Tech Mahindra
|1305.95
|-2.6
|-0.2
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115258.73
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1341.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1331.73 and ₹1361.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1331.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.54% and is currently trading at ₹1340.65. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 25.46% to reach ₹1340.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.13%
|3 Months
|-20.69%
|6 Months
|2.83%
|YTD
|-8.05%
|1 Year
|25.46%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1361.03
|Support 1
|1331.73
|Resistance 2
|1374.07
|Support 2
|1315.47
|Resistance 3
|1390.33
|Support 3
|1302.43
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1357 & ₹1328.75 yesterday to end at ₹1333.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!