Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Price Drops on Market Pessimism

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1476.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1461.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1487.6 and closed at 1505.45. The high for the day was 1501 and the low was 1467.7. The market capitalization stood at 399775.88 crore. The 52-week high was at 1696.5 and the low was at 1016.45. The BSE volume was 94415 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1454.3 and a high of 1476.75 on the current day. The stock showed fluctuations within this range throughout the trading session.

18 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hcl Tech April futures opened at 1480.95 as against previous close of 1477.8

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1458.4, with a bid price of 1461.65 and an offer price of 1462.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 14,602,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1461.95, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1476.3

The current stock price of Hcl Tech is 1461.95, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -14.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.07%
3 Months-4.78%
6 Months15.67%
YTD0.76%
1 Year41.75%
18 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1476.3, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹1505.45

HCL Tech stock is currently trading at 1476.3, showing a decrease of 1.94% from the previous trading day. The net change is -29.15, indicating a slight downward movement in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1505.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume traded was 94,415 shares with a closing price of 1505.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.