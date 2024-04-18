Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Price Drops on Market Pessimism

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1487.6 and closed at ₹1505.45. The high for the day was ₹1501 and the low was ₹1467.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹399775.88 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the low was at ₹1016.45. The BSE volume was 94415 shares traded.
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1454.3 and a high of ₹1476.75 on the current day. The stock showed fluctuations within this range throughout the trading session.
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1458.4, with a bid price of 1461.65 and an offer price of 1462.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 14,602,000 shares.
The current stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1461.95, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -14.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.07%
|3 Months
|-4.78%
|6 Months
|15.67%
|YTD
|0.76%
|1 Year
|41.75%
HCL Tech stock is currently trading at ₹1476.3, showing a decrease of 1.94% from the previous trading day. The net change is -29.15, indicating a slight downward movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume traded was 94,415 shares with a closing price of ₹1505.45.
