Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1556.15, reached a high of ₹1582, and closed at ₹1569.2. The low for the day was ₹1555.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹425082.07 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5, and the low was ₹1095.95. The BSE volume for the day was 75324 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1570 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1555.37 and ₹1583.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1555.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1583.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has dropped by -0.26% and is currently trading at ₹1565.75. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have seen a significant increase of 36.04%, reaching ₹1565.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|-3.99%
|6 Months
|0.91%
|YTD
|7.06%
|1 Year
|36.04%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1583.37
|Support 1
|1555.37
|Resistance 2
|1597.18
|Support 2
|1541.18
|Resistance 3
|1611.37
|Support 3
|1527.37
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1568.5, 0.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1850.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|15
|14
|13
|11
|Hold
|14
|13
|14
|12
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1582 & ₹1555.5 yesterday to end at ₹1566.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend