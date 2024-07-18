Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1569.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1570 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1556.15, reached a high of 1582, and closed at 1569.2. The low for the day was 1555.5. The market capitalization stood at 425082.07 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5, and the low was 1095.95. The BSE volume for the day was 75324 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1570, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1569.8

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at 1570 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1555.37 and 1583.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1555.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1583.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has dropped by -0.26% and is currently trading at 1565.75. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have seen a significant increase of 36.04%, reaching 1565.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months-3.99%
6 Months0.91%
YTD7.06%
1 Year36.04%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11583.37Support 11555.37
Resistance 21597.18Support 21541.18
Resistance 31611.37Support 31527.37
18 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1568.5, 0.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1850.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy15141311
    Hold14131412
    Sell5668
    Strong Sell2222
18 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4300 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1569.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1582 & 1555.5 yesterday to end at 1566.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.