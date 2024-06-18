Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1444.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1430.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1444, with a high of 1444.65 and a low of 1424. The closing price was slightly higher at 1444.2. The market capitalization stood at 388271.2 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 1087.75 and 1696.5. The BSE volume for the day was 106,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1444.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1444.65 & 1424 yesterday to end at 1444.2. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

