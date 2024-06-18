Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1444, with a high of ₹1444.65 and a low of ₹1424. The closing price was slightly higher at ₹1444.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹388271.2 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹1087.75 and ₹1696.5. The BSE volume for the day was 106,356 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1444.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1444.65 & ₹1424 yesterday to end at ₹1444.2. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.