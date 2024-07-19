Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1562.35 and closed at ₹1569.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1598.95, while the low was ₹1555.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹432,531.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1696.5 and ₹1095.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 221,006 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1587.5, 0.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1850.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|15
|14
|13
|11
|Hold
|14
|13
|14
|12
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1598.95 & ₹1555.4 yesterday to end at ₹1593.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend