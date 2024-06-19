Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1437.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1438 and closed at 1430.8. The stock reached a high of 1439.75 and a low of 1426.6. The market capitalization stood at 390225.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1696.5 and the 52-week low was 1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 36515 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies' stock price rose by 0.08% today to reach 1438.7, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3818.553.80.14254.453157.821381584.81
Infosys1503.055.20.351721.291255.22622255.28
HCL Technologies1438.71.10.081696.51087.75390415.0
LTI Mindtree5012.5-76.7-1.516442.654518.35148451.89
Tech Mahindra1370.7-0.75-0.051416.01074.05120973.34
19 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1440.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1437.6

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at 1440.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1429.62 and 1442.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1429.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1442.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech's stock price has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 1440.00. Over the past year, Hcl Tech's shares have risen by 26.34% to 1440.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.3%
3 Months-16.28%
6 Months-3.43%
YTD-1.97%
1 Year26.34%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11442.32Support 11429.62
Resistance 21447.38Support 21421.98
Resistance 31455.02Support 31416.92
19 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 13.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131310
    Hold14141412
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2223
19 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4359 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 36 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1430.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1439.75 & 1426.6 yesterday to end at 1430.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

