Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Up in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1438 and closed at ₹1430.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1439.75 and a low of ₹1426.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹390225.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 36515 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies' stock price rose by 0.08% today to reach ₹1438.7, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3818.55
|3.8
|0.1
|4254.45
|3157.82
|1381584.81
|Infosys
|1503.05
|5.2
|0.35
|1721.29
|1255.22
|622255.28
|HCL Technologies
|1438.7
|1.1
|0.08
|1696.5
|1087.75
|390415.0
|LTI Mindtree
|5012.5
|-76.7
|-1.51
|6442.65
|4518.35
|148451.89
|Tech Mahindra
|1370.7
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1416.0
|1074.05
|120973.34
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hcl Tech indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1440.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1429.62 and ₹1442.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1429.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1442.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech's stock price has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹1440.00. Over the past year, Hcl Tech's shares have risen by 26.34% to ₹1440.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.3%
|3 Months
|-16.28%
|6 Months
|-3.43%
|YTD
|-1.97%
|1 Year
|26.34%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1442.32
|Support 1
|1429.62
|Resistance 2
|1447.38
|Support 2
|1421.98
|Resistance 3
|1455.02
|Support 3
|1416.92
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 13.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 36 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1439.75 & ₹1426.6 yesterday to end at ₹1430.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.