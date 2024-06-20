Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1438.45 and closed at ₹1437.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1451.65 and the low was ₹1430.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹392124.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1696.5 and the low was ₹1087.75. The BSE volume for the day was 144,968 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1437.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1451.65 & ₹1430.2 yesterday to end at ₹1437.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.