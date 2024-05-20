Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1346.95 and closed at ₹1332.95 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1346.95, while the low was ₹1333.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹363,658.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1696.5 and the low was ₹1063. The BSE volume for the day was 5154 shares.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1340.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1327.0 and ₹1345.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1327.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹1340.10. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have seen a significant gain of 23.46% to reach ₹1340.10. In comparison, the Nifty index has also risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|-21.66%
|6 Months
|1.84%
|YTD
|-9.06%
|1 Year
|23.46%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1345.4
|Support 1
|1327.0
|Resistance 2
|1357.4
|Support 2
|1320.6
|Resistance 3
|1363.8
|Support 3
|1308.6
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1346.95 & ₹1333.5 yesterday to end at ₹1332.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
