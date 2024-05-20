Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1332.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1340.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1346.95 and closed at 1332.95 on the last day. The high for the day was 1346.95, while the low was 1333.5. The market capitalization stood at 363,658.26 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5 and the low was 1063. The BSE volume for the day was 5154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1340.1, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1332.95

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1340.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1327.0 and 1345.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1327.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1345.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 1340.10. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have seen a significant gain of 23.46% to reach 1340.10. In comparison, the Nifty index has also risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months-21.66%
6 Months1.84%
YTD-9.06%
1 Year23.46%
20 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11345.4Support 11327.0
Resistance 21357.4Support 21320.6
Resistance 31363.8Support 31308.6
20 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4793 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1332.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1346.95 & 1333.5 yesterday to end at 1332.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

