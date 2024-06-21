Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1445.1 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹1448.1 and the low was ₹1428.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹392395.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1696.5, while the 52-week low is ₹1087.75. The BSE trading volume for the day was 119960 shares.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1452.18
|Support 1
|1432.78
|Resistance 2
|1460.27
|Support 2
|1421.47
|Resistance 3
|1471.58
|Support 3
|1413.38
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 12.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 119 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1448.1 & ₹1428.8 yesterday to end at ₹1445. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.