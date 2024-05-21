Active Stocks
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1338.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at 1346.95 and closed at 1332.95 on the last day. The high for the day was 1346.95 and the low was 1333.5. The market cap stood at 363658.26 cr. The 52-week high was at 1696.5 and the low was at 1063. BSE volume for the day was 5154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33:16 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1333.65, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1338.65

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of 1334.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1330.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1330.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:19:16 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at 1331.65. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 22.23% to reach 1331.65. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.98%
3 Months-21.42%
6 Months2.27%
YTD-8.68%
1 Year22.23%
21 May 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11341.58Support 11334.63
Resistance 21344.27Support 21330.37
Resistance 31348.53Support 31327.68
21 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6688
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:21:27 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 112 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4398 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 107 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06:08 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1332.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1346.95 & 1333.5 yesterday to end at 1332.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

