Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Dips in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1346.95 and closed at ₹1332.95 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1346.95 and the low was ₹1333.5. The market cap stood at ₹363658.26 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹1696.5 and the low was at ₹1063. BSE volume for the day was 5154 shares.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hcl Tech has broken the first support of ₹1334.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1330.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1330.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at ₹1331.65. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 22.23% to reach ₹1331.65. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.98%
|3 Months
|-21.42%
|6 Months
|2.27%
|YTD
|-8.68%
|1 Year
|22.23%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1341.58
|Support 1
|1334.63
|Resistance 2
|1344.27
|Support 2
|1330.37
|Resistance 3
|1348.53
|Support 3
|1327.68
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 21.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 107 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1346.95 & ₹1333.5 yesterday to end at ₹1332.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
