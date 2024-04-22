Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1442.9, reached a high of ₹1455.2, and a low of ₹1435.5 before closing at ₹1467.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹392653.95 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1696.5 and ₹1016.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87708 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1467.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume was 87,708 shares with a closing price of ₹1467.65.