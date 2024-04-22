Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 1467.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1450 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1442.9, reached a high of 1455.2, and a low of 1435.5 before closing at 1467.65. The market capitalization stood at 392653.95 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1696.5 and 1016.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1467.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume was 87,708 shares with a closing price of 1467.65.

