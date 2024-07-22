Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1604.05 and closed at ₹1593.9. The high for the day was ₹1616.6 and the low was ₹1588.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹432,653.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1696.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1095.95. The BSE trading volume was 153,923 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1610.77
|Support 1
|1582.92
|Resistance 2
|1627.53
|Support 2
|1571.83
|Resistance 3
|1638.62
|Support 3
|1555.07
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1587.5, 0.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1850.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|11
|Hold
|15
|13
|14
|12
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1616.6 & ₹1588.9 yesterday to end at ₹1594.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend