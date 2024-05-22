Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 13:29:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.35 -1.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.25 0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.55 -1.44%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,697.10 0.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.05 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Today's Trading

26 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1342.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1344.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech had a trading day with an open price of 1349.65, reaching a high of 1349.65 and a low of 1314.8, before closing at 1338.65. The market capitalization stood at 364241.7 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1696.5 and the low at 1063. The BSE volume for the day was 37473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:33:02 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1347.6 and a low of 1340.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1342.33 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1338.92 and 1335.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11345.6Support 11338.8
Resistance 21350.0Support 21336.4
Resistance 31352.4Support 31332.0
22 May 2024, 01:03:19 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1342.2 and a high of 1352.95 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:48:38 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.36% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 12 PM is 27.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1345.3, showing a decrease of 0.23%. Both volume and price are vital indicators to analyze market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1349.9 and 1344.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1344.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1349.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11349.53Support 11342.33
Resistance 21353.32Support 21338.92
Resistance 31356.73Support 31335.13
22 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1334.78
10 Days1327.11
20 Days1375.08
50 Days1493.04
100 Days1532.08
300 Days1393.44
22 May 2024, 12:14:25 PM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1344.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1342.25

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1344.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.65 and 1356.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:53:13 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -24.72% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 11 AM is 24.72% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 1349.35, down by 0.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with a higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:39:55 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a peak of 1348.0 and a low of 1342.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1347.8 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11349.9Support 11344.2
Resistance 21351.8Support 21340.4
Resistance 31355.6Support 31338.5
22 May 2024, 11:22:16 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1346.9, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1342.25

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at 1346.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.65 and 1356.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:16:17 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HCL Technologies has increased by 0.35% today, reaching 1347, in line with other companies in the industry like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3831.459.80.264254.453141.651386252.14
Infosys1452.9518.751.311731.01262.3601514.13
HCL Technologies1347.04.750.351696.51087.75365530.69
LTI Mindtree4746.5518.750.46442.654565.0140575.42
Tech Mahindra1325.01.40.111416.01060.2116940.01
22 May 2024, 11:07:51 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 20.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6688
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:48:30 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.83% lower than yesterday

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hcl Tech traded up to 10 AM is 30.83% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1343.85, down by 0.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:36:19 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1349.0 & a low of 1342.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11347.8Support 11341.0
Resistance 21351.8Support 21338.2
Resistance 31354.6Support 31334.2
22 May 2024, 10:12:13 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:58:25 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.4% to reach 1347.6, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.05% and up by 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3830.158.50.224254.453141.651385781.79
Infosys1449.8515.651.091731.01262.3600230.74
HCL Technologies1347.65.350.41696.51087.75365693.51
LTI Mindtree4762.034.20.726442.654565.0141033.0
Tech Mahindra1324.71.10.081416.01060.2116913.54
22 May 2024, 09:39:27 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech trading at ₹1348.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1342.25

Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at 1348.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.65 and 1356.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:16:32 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at 1349.25. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 19.83%, reaching 1349.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months-20.29%
6 Months1.15%
YTD-8.47%
1 Year19.83%
22 May 2024, 08:49:25 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11357.17Support 11321.32
Resistance 21371.43Support 21299.73
Resistance 31393.02Support 31285.47
22 May 2024, 08:34:27 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 21.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1880.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy13131110
    Hold14141212
    Sell6688
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:17:45 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4549 k

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.

22 May 2024, 08:07:20 AM IST

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech closed at ₹1338.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1349.65 & 1314.8 yesterday to end at 1338.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue