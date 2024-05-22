Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech had a trading day with an open price of ₹1349.65, reaching a high of ₹1349.65 and a low of ₹1314.8, before closing at ₹1338.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹364241.7 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1696.5 and the low at ₹1063. The BSE volume for the day was 37473 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a high of 1347.6 and a low of 1340.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1342.33 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1338.92 and 1335.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1345.6
|Support 1
|1338.8
|Resistance 2
|1350.0
|Support 2
|1336.4
|Resistance 3
|1352.4
|Support 3
|1332.0
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1342.2 and a high of ₹1352.95 on the current day.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 12 PM is 27.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1345.3, showing a decrease of 0.23%. Both volume and price are vital indicators to analyze market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1349.9 and 1344.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1344.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1349.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1349.53
|Support 1
|1342.33
|Resistance 2
|1353.32
|Support 2
|1338.92
|Resistance 3
|1356.73
|Support 3
|1335.13
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hcl Tech share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1334.78
|10 Days
|1327.11
|20 Days
|1375.08
|50 Days
|1493.04
|100 Days
|1532.08
|300 Days
|1393.44
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1344.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.65 and ₹1356.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hcl Tech until 11 AM is 24.72% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1349.35, down by 0.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with a higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech reached a peak of 1348.0 and a low of 1342.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1347.8 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1349.9
|Support 1
|1344.2
|Resistance 2
|1351.8
|Support 2
|1340.4
|Resistance 3
|1355.6
|Support 3
|1338.5
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1346.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.65 and ₹1356.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock price of HCL Technologies has increased by 0.35% today, reaching ₹1347, in line with other companies in the industry like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3831.45
|9.8
|0.26
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1386252.14
|Infosys
|1452.95
|18.75
|1.31
|1731.0
|1262.3
|601514.13
|HCL Technologies
|1347.0
|4.75
|0.35
|1696.5
|1087.75
|365530.69
|LTI Mindtree
|4746.55
|18.75
|0.4
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140575.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1325.0
|1.4
|0.11
|1416.0
|1060.2
|116940.01
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 20.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1880.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|12
|Sell
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hcl Tech traded up to 10 AM is 30.83% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1343.85, down by 0.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech touched a high of 1349.0 & a low of 1342.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1347.8
|Support 1
|1341.0
|Resistance 2
|1351.8
|Support 2
|1338.2
|Resistance 3
|1354.6
|Support 3
|1334.2
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Today, HCL Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.4% to reach ₹1347.6, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.05% and up by 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3830.15
|8.5
|0.22
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1385781.79
|Infosys
|1449.85
|15.65
|1.09
|1731.0
|1262.3
|600230.74
|HCL Technologies
|1347.6
|5.35
|0.4
|1696.5
|1087.75
|365693.51
|LTI Mindtree
|4762.0
|34.2
|0.72
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141033.0
|Tech Mahindra
|1324.7
|1.1
|0.08
|1416.0
|1060.2
|116913.54
Hcl Tech Share Price Live Updates: Hcl Tech share price is at ₹1348.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.65 and ₹1356.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1356.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The share price of HCL Tech has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹1349.25. Over the past year, HCL Tech shares have gained 19.83%, reaching ₹1349.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|-20.29%
|6 Months
|1.15%
|YTD
|-8.47%
|1 Year
|19.83%
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hcl Tech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1357.17
|Support 1
|1321.32
|Resistance 2
|1371.43
|Support 2
|1299.73
|Resistance 3
|1393.02
|Support 3
|1285.47
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 37 k.
Hcl Tech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1349.65 & ₹1314.8 yesterday to end at ₹1338.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
