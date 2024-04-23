Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Gains in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 1447.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1470.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1451.45, closed at 1447.9, with a high of 1472.65 and a low of 1450.25. The market capitalization was 398205.27 crore. The 52-week high was 1696.5, and the 52-week low was 1016.45. The BSE volume was 58553 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1470.5, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹1447.9

HCL Tech stock is currently trading at 1470.5 with a 1.56% increase in value, equivalent to a net change of 22.6 points.

23 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1447.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume was 58553 shares with a closing price of 1447.9.

